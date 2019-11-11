DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Coats for Kids drive is underway in Decatur.
Thousands of new and gently used coats will be collected throughout the month of November for kids in need in the Decatur community. Dove Inc. and WAND teamed up to keeps kids warm this winter. Charlie Gillaspie, RSVP Director, assists in the children's clothing room at Dove. Inc and said last year they served over 2,300 kids.
"We do see a huge need for kids in need of used clothing, as well as coats," she said. "We especially see that need increase anytime the weather changes."
Many kids are walking around without coats. Gillaspie said many were unprepared for the snow on Halloween, so now more than ever they need coats.
"Kids grow so fast, so it's hard to keep up and it's so difficult for some families especially when they (kids) are going through two or three sizes of coats during the winter."
New or gently used coats can be dropped off at various locations throughout Decatur. Nick Lauer, volunteer, collects the coats from Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers and said he's already collected 180 coats since the beginning of the month.
"It's nice knowing you are doing something to help someone out who doesn't have a coat," he said.
Anyone looking to donate can take their gently used coat to various dry cleaners in Decatur and have them cleaned for free. Coats will be collected until November 30.
Below are the locations for drop off.
- Peerless Cleaners
- 519 N. Monroe
- Pride Cleaners and Launderers
- 2553 N. Main
- 1804 E. Eldorado
- 912 W, Eldorado
- 2065 Mt. Zion Road
- Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers
- 1004 S. Main
- 664 W. Eldorado
- 115 Magnolia, Forsyth
Coats can also be dropped off at various locations throughout the city of Decatur.
- Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin
- Decatur Township Offices, 1620 S. Taylorville Rd.
- Decatur Public Transit Offices, Downtown Decatur
- Decatur YMCA, 220 W. McKinley
- Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, main lobby
- Kroger - Brettwood, South Shores Plaza and Airport Plaza
- Lincoln Land Credit Union
- 2890 N. Oakland
- 3130 E. Mound
- 4850 E. Prosperity Place
- Longcreek Township, 2610 Salem School Road.
- Richland Community College, #1 College Park
- St. Teresa High School, 2710 N. Water Street
- WAND-TV, 904 South Side Drive