(WAND) - This holiday season Coca-Cola will released limited-edition versions of two of its most popular drinks.
Coca-Cola confirmed the news to NBC affiliate 11Alive that the flavors would be Cinnamon and Sprite Winter-Spiced Cranberry on Sept. 30.
The cinnamon flavor come out in 2018 in Great Britain last season and the Cranberry-flavored Sprite isn't new to fans either. Only time will tell if the drinks will become holiday favorites.
Once they go on sale, both flavors will be officially available until Dec. 31 - or while supplies last. A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said they plan to release more information soon