URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A cocaine dealer who was shot in Champaign while leaving home faces decades in prison for drug-related charges.
On Wednesday, The News-Gazette reports 26-year-old Timothy Davis pleaded guilty to a Class X felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. In exchange for his plea, several other counts were dismissed, along with two other 2019 cocaine and weapons cases.
On Nov. 14, 2018, Davis was involved in drug activity at a house located in the 1700 block of W. John St. in Champaign. Potential robbers shot him as he left the house, striking him three times. Davis went back inside and later left with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Lawanda Moore, who drove him to the hospital.
Prosecutors said he refused to say anything to law enforcement about the shooters. They said authorities searched the house and recovered several 1-ounce bags of cocaine, a handgun under a bed and ammunition sitting inside of a closet. A cocaine bag had Davis' fingerprints on it.
Officers also searched Moore's car, where they found 3 ounces of cocaine, two guns and approximately $6,900. In the summer of 2019, Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons - a charge she faced because she had a loaded, uncased gun on the floorboard of the car - and is serving 2 1/2 years of probation.
Prosecutors recommended 23 years in prison after Davis' guilty plea. He was eligible for as much as 30 years behind bars.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2020.