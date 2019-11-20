MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials have ruled that drugs played a part in a local motorcycle crash.
The crash happened Oct. 8 on Route 121 in rural Mt. Zion.
The motorcycle's driver, Daniel Judd, died in the crash. His death was examined at the Macon County Coroner's Inquest Wednesday morning.
Judd's toxicology results found his blood alcohol content was .02, which is well below the legal limit.
However, cocaine was also found in his blood. Officials say the amount of the drug in his blood could impair a driver.
His death was ruled accidental.