DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Kids in Decatur can learn how to code in classes at the library.
The Decatur Library will teach children how to code in the Scratch programming language in two introductory sessions.
The classes are being held Thursday, July 18 and July 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kids will have opportunity to play with the Scratch tool, with instructors available to answer questions.
They will also get a workbook to take home with an additional exercise.
No prior coding experience is needed.
Participants must have completed at least 2nd grade and have basic reading, keyboarding, and mouse skills.
Space is limited to 12 participants.
You must sign up in advance, either through the DPL website or by calling the Decatur Public Library Children's Desk at 217-424-2900 ext. 5.
Both sessions are the same. You only need to register for one.