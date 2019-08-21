DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A bench sits outside of a Decatur bar in memory of a stabbing victim who died.
Cody Drew, who was 24 years old at the time of his death on the night of Aug. 9, 2018, was playing a poker machine at the Winery Bar (1093 W. Main St.). Police said two men entered the gaming area before one of them told Drew a way to win more money. Drew won $150 but refused to part with some of the winnings when asked by the men, according to a police report.
An ensuing conflict led to Drew suffering five stab wounds and ending up in a hospital, where he died the following morning.
Authorities arrested Ray M. James in connection to the stabbing, but charges against him were later dropped.
The bench says across it “find your inner kid and chase your dreams” with Drew’s name next to it. That phrase mirrors what family and friends of Drew said about the person they remember in interviews from earlier in 2019.
"If you knew Cody, whether it was from him serving you at the Blue Spoon, whether you met him at Oak Wood Festival or Disc Golf, you can shed a smile," his friend, Damon Morstatter, said.