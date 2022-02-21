DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The 2022 CASA Coffee Crawl is set to cater to Decatur area coffee drinkers.
The coffee crawl is a fund raiser to benefit CASA, court appointed special advocates, which aids abused and neglected children in the Foster Care system. Ten coffee shops listed below will take part. Fifteen to twenty percent of their profits go to benefit CASA during the coffee crawl on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th. Macon County Casa serves 350 children in Macon County and 10 in DeWitt County. Here are the ten coffee shops participating:
Black Iron Coffee Company - Mt. Zion
Decatur Coffee Connection--DMH
Decatur Coffee Connection--N. Main St.
Kups & Kones - Argenta
Mosaic Café - First Christian Church
Pure Coffee House - West End
The River Coffee Company - Downtown
