(WAND) - A cold front moving through Central Illinois will bring cooler weather for the rest of the week.
Accompanied by showers and storms this morning, this front will continue to move eastward today.
It'll be breezy, warm, and humid with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Tonight we drop back into the low-60s.
Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with a sun and cloud mix. Highs both days will reach the upper-70s with lows in the mid-50s.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap this weekend with highs around 80° and lows still in the 50s.
Rain chances return early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
