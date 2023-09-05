(WAND) - A cold front will bring showers and storms and cooler weather to Central Illinois.
However, it'll be hot and humid again today and tomorrow. Highs will be near 90° today and in the upper-80s Wednesday, but it'll feel like 95°-100° with the humidity.
A few scattered showers are possible today with a better chance of a few storms tonight.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but there still may be a random shower or storm in the afternoon close to the Indiana border.
Much cooler and less humid weather takes over Thursday through the weekend.
Highs will be in the low-80s with lows in the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
