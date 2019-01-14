DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As snow packed the pavement, the homeless packed the shelters.
"You've got a lot of good guys out there that [are] in different situations," said Sean Parker.
Parker has been homeless for six years, the last six weeks of which he's spent at the Salvation Army shelter in Decatur.
"If I didn't have the Salvation Army, I'd be out there sleeping in the cold," he said.
Mary Claire Sutman has served as the shelter's program director for the past month. She's seen firsthand how a warm bed can change someone's life.
"It's vital for a shelter to be here so people can get in out of this cold," Sutman said.
Sutman estimates there are about 60 to 70 people who are homeless in the Decatur area. With the possibility of more cold and snow throughout the winter, the shelter is needed to house dozens of them.
"It gives people hope when they see there are people who care about their community and there are people who are willing to lend that hand," said shelter resident Zachry Averitt.
Hope: that's what's getting Parker through until he leaves the shelter for the last time.
"It's going to mean a lot to me because not only is it going to be a new day, it's going to be a new person," Parker said. "I refuse to give up, no matter what."