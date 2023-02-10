(WAND WEATHER)- A nice weekend is on the way to Central Illinois.
After the dangerously high winds Thursday with gusts approaching 60 miles-per-hour, it'll be much calmer today.
Skies will become mostly sunny and highs will be around 40°.
It'll be rather cold when we wake up Saturday morning near 20°, but a warming trend kicks in by afternoon.
Under mostly sunny skies this weekend, we'll reach the 40s Saturday and 50° Sunday.
Monday will be a nice day with rain returning Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.