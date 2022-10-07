(WAND) - The coldest air of the season will chill Central Illinois this weekend.
The strong cold front that brought some showers and storms last night will bring a freeze to parts of the area early Saturday morning.
Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible north.
It'll be much colder today with highs in the 50s to around 60°.
Overnight lows will drop to the upper-20s and low-30s. Widespread frost is likely and a freeze is possible.
A "Freeze Watch" and a "Frost Advisory" covers Central Illinois overnight through 9 a.m. Saturday.
We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend.
Highs will reach around 60° Saturday and be close to 70° Sunday after more frost Saturday night.
-Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
