(WAND WEATHER)- Frosty, cold weather replaces the weekend warmth across Central Illinois.
After topping out in the low-to-mid-80s Friday and Saturday, a cold front brought some strong thunderstorms to the area Sunday afternoon.
Behind that front, the rain will end this morning and we'll see a sun and cloud mix.
Colder weather takes over tonight as skies clear out and lows drop into the upper-20s and low-30s.
A "Freeze Warning" and a "Frost Advisory" covers pretty much all of Central Illinois early Tuesday morning.
Sunshine and cool temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to slow warming later this week with increasing rain chances.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
