DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – While many people want a white Christmas, a white Halloween came first in 2019.
Thursday was central Illinois’ first snowy Halloween in decades, but that didn’t stop many kids from venturing out for candy.
While the snow had stopped falling by the time Decatur’s official trick-or-treating hours began at 6 p.m., snow was still on the ground and temperatures were quite chilly. But Jordan Maxey and his family picked candy over comfort.
"It's about the kids,” Maxey said. “We gotta make sure they're having fun. A little cold can't stop us."
When asked if the lesser amount of trick-or-treaters meant Maxey and his family would receive more candy, Maxey joked, “I think so. If we're the only ones, they might just start dumping all of it in there, you never know."
Cassie Briggs’ solution was to bring her kids out trick-or-treating, but to chaperone from the comfort of her warm vehicle.
"Normally we walk the neighborhood,” Briggs said. “The kids are walking street-to-street and we're just meeting them at the end."
While the number of trick-or-treaters might have been less than usual, Patti Baker of Decatur said she was pleasantly surprised by how many visitors she got.
"So far it’s not been too bad,” Baker said midway through the night. “I thought we wouldn't have any for quite a while, but we've actually had quite a few so far."
For those not wanting to venture outdoors, there were several indoor places to trick-or-treat. Octavia Frazier decided to bring her children to a Trunk or Treat event at the Decatur Boys & Girls Club rather than venture outdoors.
"I usually take my kids every year trick-or-treating,” Frazier said. “But this year I wasn't too fond of it because of the snow and the cold."
Another thing that drew dozens of kids was a trick-or-treating event at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center, where Chris Durham decided to bring his family after initially beginning the night outside.
"We went to a few neighborhood houses, but in the end, we decided indoors is where it's at,” Durham said. “The biggest worry would be just ice on the roads... or unsafe driving in this weather."