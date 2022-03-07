(WAND WEATHER)- Colder temperatures are on the way to Central Illinois.
After hitting the 70's Saturday and a round of severe weather Saturday night, heavy rain moved through Central Illinois Sunday night.
Many hometowns picked up one to two inches of rain.
It'll be breezy and colder today with highs in the 30's to around 40° with some drizzle or flurries.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday and we start to warm up. We'll be in the 40's Tuesday and near 50° Wednesday.
Our next weather system approaches Thursday with an increase in clouds and highs in the 50's.
By Thursday night, a wintry mix moves into the area and with colder temperatures Friday, accumulating snow is looking more likely.
We'll be monitoring this situation and keep you updated.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.