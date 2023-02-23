(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a much quieter day Thursday.
We saw several rounds of thunderstorms Wednesday with a few severe thunderstorm warnings and very heavy rain across the north.
Lincoln picked up 3.30" of rain, which was not only a record for the day, but the most rain that's ever fallen on a February day.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix today with falling temperatures.
It'll be a cold night with lows around 20° and Friday's highs will be in the 30s. A few snow showers are possible by evening.
A nice weekend is ahead with warming temperatures. We'll reach the 40s on Saturday and the 50s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.