(WAND WEATHER)- A cold weekend is ahead for Central Illinois.
A few light showers are possible this morning as colder air spills in behind a front that moved through overnight.
High temperatures for the day were reached at midnight and will fall slowly throughout the day. By afternoon, we'll see some sunshine.
More clouds take over Saturday with a weak system bringing some light snow to our southern hometowns and southern Illinois. The rest of us will see some snow flurries.
Sunday will be a sunny day.
Weekend highs will be in 30s to around 40° with overnight lows in the 20s.
Another weather system could bring a light accumulating snow to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.