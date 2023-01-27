(WAND WEATHER)- Colder weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
However, it'll be rather mild for January today and tomorrow.
The average highs this time of the year are in the mid-30s. We'll reach the low-to-mid-40s today and it'll be a few degrees warmer Saturday.
It'll be rather windy today with gusts approaching 40 miles-per-hour and it'll be breezy again Saturday.
A few snow showers are possible this morning and a few light rain showers are expected this afternoon.
A better organized system moves in Saturday evening with rain showers. As temperatures drop Saturday night, the rain will change over to freezing rain and snow.
Your Sunday morning drive to church could be a slippery one.
Colder weather takes over next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
