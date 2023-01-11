(WAND WEATHER)- Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois and it'll be turning colder.
After reaching the low-50s Tuesday, we'll enjoy another warm day Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. However, more moisture in the air will produce fog and drizzle.
An approaching cold front tonight will bring rain late and a few rumbles of thunder south into Thursday morning.
We'll start Thursday around 40°, but temperatures will fall throughout the day and rain showers will mix with and change over to snow showers. Any accumulation will be on the light side.
Flurries are possible Friday with highs in the 30s. The coldest night over the next week will be Friday night when lows drop to around 20°.
The weekend looks dry with sunshine Saturday and highs approaching 40°. It'll be breezy and warmer Sunday with highs well into the 40s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
