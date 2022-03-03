(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be a much colder day across Central Illinois today.
This comes after a few hometowns hit 70° or higher Wednesday.
After the passage of a cold front Wednesday evening, highs Thursday will only reach the low-to-mid-40's. It'll be rather breezy with some light snow or snow flurries across the north Thursday morning.
A warming trend kicks in Friday with highs in the 50's and then the 60's to around 70° Saturday.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning and, again, Sunday evening into Monday.
Colder air blows in Monday with a wintry mix possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
