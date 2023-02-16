(WAND WEATHER) - Colder weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
Morning showers and a few thunderstorms will give way to falling temperatures this afternoon and a few snow showers.
If you're traveling to the northwest toward Peoria and Galesburg, you'll run into a few inches of snow.
It'll be a cold night with lows dropping into the teens and low-20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits.
Sunshine returns slowly Friday with highs in the low-30s.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast this weekend with highs around 50° Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
