(WAND WEATHER)- A blast of much colder air sticks around Central Illinois for the next couple of days.
After reaching the low-60s Tuesday, it'll feel much different out there today and tomorrow.
Skies will be mostly sunny, but it'll still be rather windy.
Highs today will only be in the 30s. We'll wake up to teens Thursday morning, but wind chills will be near zero.
By Friday, clouds will be on the increase and it'll be warmer with highs reaching the low-50s.
A light wintry mix is possible Friday night and early Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
