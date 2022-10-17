(WAND WEATHER) - The coldest air of the season will settle in across Central Illinois.
Our week kicks off on a chilly note with highs today and tomorrow only in the upper-40s.
Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop into the 20s.
Windy conditions will make it feel colder!
Wind chills today and tomorrow will be in the 30s and wind chills tonight and Tuesday night will be in the teens.
A "Freeze Warning" covers pretty much all of Central Illinois Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Make sure you bring in any outdoor plants you want to save!
Warmer weather arrives Thursday through the weekend.
No rain is in the forecast this week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
