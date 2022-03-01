URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Fair Board is announcing the headlining act for the 2022 Champaign County Fair.
Headlining the grandstand on Friday, July 12 is the Grammy-Nominated country music artist Cole Swindell.
Over the last several years, Swindell has brought in over 1 billion streams and had ten number 1 songs.
Swindell will be joined that night by Michael Ray.
Up-and-coming artist Ashley Cooke will be opening the show.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4 at 8 a.m. Tickets will be available online at www.champaigncountyfair.cc. All concert tickets include fair admission.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
