COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County correctional officer is accused of sexual misconduct involving a female inmate.
Deputies said the Coles County Sheriff's Office was made aware of an allegation against Anthony Golding on Dec. 29. The sheriff's office immediately reached out to Illinois State Police and requested a full investigation.
Golding was then placed on administrative leave. According to a press release, the Coles County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Golding for two charges of custodial sexual misconduct.
Authorities said ISP arrested Golding Thursday evening. He was transported to another county's detention center.
ISP and the Coles County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.
"The Coles County Sheriff’s Office takes this allegation seriously and will continue to cooperate fully concerning this investigation," the release said.
