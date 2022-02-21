COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl who fell into a frozen pond in January is continuing to recover in hospital care.
Ma'Liyah White was one of two sisters who were out walking their dogs on Jan. 15 near Charleston when two puppies got away. White went onto the pond to get them and fell into frigid water, per a report from NBC News.
Carlos Serafin, 31, ran out to the water and also fell in. Family members tried to throw a long dog leash to him, but he couldn't reach it. First responders from the Lincoln Fire Protection District and Charleston Fire Department were called to the scene, and both White and Serafin were pulled out of the water.
Serafin died in hospital care. Immediately after the rescue, White was in critical condition, per authorities.
Serafin and his husband, Bill Croy, were the legal guardians of White and her sister. The girls are the biological children of Croy's oldest adopted daughter.
According to Amanda Beals, who is the child's great aunt, White is continuing to be on the path to recovery and as of Sunday was "confused and frustrated" as she dealt with heavy emotions. Medical officials are working with her on speech and motor skills.
In a post on a Facebook page called "Ma'Liyah White's Progress," Beals said she has shown White some cards and letters sent to her, along with pictures her classmates and others drew for her.
"She looked directly at all of them and I could see her mouth moving," Bates said in an update. "Apparently she is known as the 'Puppy Queen' at school."
White went through a successful surgery on Monday, Beals told WAND News, and is handling the use of a G-tube well. According to Beals, hospital staff is working on communication with White after the surgery through flash cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.