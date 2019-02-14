COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County woman is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
35-year-old Hilary Rawlings faces several charges of criminal sexual misconduct for alleged inappropriate behavior with someone underage.
Records obtained by WAND claim Rawlings performed oral sex and had sexual intercourse with the minor in January.
Rawlings turned herself into police on Wednesday after a warrant was issued, according to the Coles County Circuit Clerk’s office.
She has since bonded out.
A jury trial is set for June 25 at 9 a.m. in Coles County.