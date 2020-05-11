CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Health Department are announcing 17 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
Of the cases three are currently hospitalized. In total Coles County has 47 confirmed cases, with 22 people recovered, two dead and 19 recovering. Coles County Health Department and Charleston Rehab and Healthcare announced the death of a second resident from COVID-19. The death was of a resident of the facility.
Health officials say, 21 of the confirmed cases are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare.
The name of the person who died will not be released CCHD said.
"However, in partnership with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare, the CCHD is identifying this facility to assist with communications to the community and family members of residents. When cases are confirmed at any long-term care facility, IDPH guidance directs the long-term facility of steps to be taken with residents and the facility. IDPH guidance also directs the long-term facility to communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents. Coles County Health Department has continued to be in ongoing communication with long-term care facilities."
The Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility released the following statement about the outbreak:
“Since the very beginning of the Global outbreak of Covid-19, the safety of our Residents, Staff and the community has been the top priority for the entire Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities and are working closely with local and state health officials to ensure that we are taking all the appropriate, precautionary steps and recommended preventative actions to contain the virus and protect the safety and well-being of our residents and staff. Further, we have taken extraordinary steps in all facets of our daily operations to keep our residents safe and we have done everything in our power to educate all our staff on the best ways to remain safe and avoid contracting the Coronavirus while out in the community, or at home. Unfortunately, it is still possible that some may not be able to avoid community transmission which is why Petersen Health Care has been vigilant in assessing and monitoring our Residents and staff daily in order to protect our most vulnerable population and we will continue to do so.
At the onset of the global Coronavirus outbreak, through strong leadership, we quickly responded by immediately and effectively activating resources across our entire organization and were the first Skilled Care Organization in Illinois to take decisive steps 3 weeks prior to any official recommendations by local, state or federal authorities to restrict visitation of all non-essential visitors into our buildings. At that time, we also implemented enhanced infection control protocols, increased training, and cancelled all internal and external events that could put residents or staff at risk of exposure. Although disruptive, uncomfortable, and thought to be premature by some, our efforts were effective, swift and resolute with the singular goal of keeping our residents safe.
We continue to stay in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps to contain the virus, with symptom screening for all Residents, Staff, essential health care workers, medical professionals, vendors, and anyone who enters a facility. All are required to follow the recommended preventative actions and adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Charleston Rehab’s COVID-19 response includes screening staff and all essential health care workers for illness before entry and at the end of shifts, social distancing during meals and activities, enhanced infection control procedures and increased sanitization, increased use of
telemedicine with virtual physician visits, and postponement of routine doctor’s appointments, as well as other measures outlined on facility websites, We’ve implemented symptom screening at the beginning and end of shifts, and Staff are not allowed to work if they are showing any symptoms. We also have plans in place for immediately segregating Residents that may show any symptoms.
We want the public know that we have taken and continue to take comprehensive measures to mitigate the risk of exposure and to protect the safety and well-being of our Residents and team members. We’re dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone in all PHC owned properties and together, along with the CDC, IDPH, AHCA, HFS, NCAL, local Health Departments, local hospitals and healthcare professionals, we are well prepared for COVID-19.”
