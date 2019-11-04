COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash on Monday afternoon.
Illinois Sate Police say the driver of a black Ford Truck was traveling northbound on RT 130 near County Road 1900N, just after 2 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car then rolled over multiple times after entering back on to the road.
The driver was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver will be released by the Coles County Coroner once notification has been made. ISP said the man is a 25-year-old from Rardin, Illinois.
ISP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.