CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Fair has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coles County followed the lead of many other counties that have announced cancellations, saying there is not a way to adhere to social distancing guidelines while still operating.
The Coles County Fair is the longest continuous running county fair in the state.
Officials said that after discussions with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Coles County Health Department, it was determined canceling was in the best interest for the health and safety of the community.
The fair board is exploring options for livestock shows in the fall.
