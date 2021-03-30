COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that all residents 18 years and older, who live or work in Coles County, are now eligible to schedule the Moderna vaccine with Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Call Sarah Bush Lincoln at 217-258-7489 between 8:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
"This is wonderful news for our community and puts us one step closer to seeing our Chamber Member businesses open with no restrictions," the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
