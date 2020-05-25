COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another Coles County resident with COVID-19 has died, authorities said.
This is the seventh death in the county associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. A total of 10 Coles County residents with COVID-19 have died.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and Charleston Rehab and Healthcare," a press release from the Coles County Health Department said. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in this very difficult time."
The county has 119 total positive cases of the virus, with nine people hospitalized as of Monday. A total of 46 people have recovered and 54 are still recovering Monday.
There are 73 cases associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare, per the health department. All of those 73 cases involve residents and employees.
The health department noted not all Charleston Rehab and Healthcare employees live in Coles County.
"Coles County Health Department continues to urge everyone to take responsibility for your actions and do your part by following the “Stay at Home” Executive Orders," authorities said.
