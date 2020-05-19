COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Coles County have announced a seventh death from COVID-19.
The county moved from 88 to 91 positive cases of the virus Tuesday with the announcement of three new positive cases. Five patients are currently hospitalized and 24 have recovered. A total of 55 are in the process of recovering.
The latest death involved a Charleston Rehab and Healthcare resident.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and Charleston Rehab and Healthcare," a Coles County Health Department press release said. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time."
The number of cases associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare is now 59. The cases involve residents and employees. CCHD officials noted not all employees of this facility live in Coles County.
"Coles County Health Department continues to be in direct communication with IDPH, Charleston Rehab and Healthcare, as well as, long-term care facilities," a CCHD press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.