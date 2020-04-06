COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said the unidentified person is in isolation at home. They are following Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.
Officials said they're working to identify and actively monitor people who were in contact with the person who tested positive in order to reduce the transmission risk.
People who have flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, are urged to stay home and speak with their health care provider before they seek care.
“We know COVID-19 is wide spread, and we’ve worked hard as a community to slow it down,” Stenger said. "Now more than ever, we have to band together to fight against the virus to support those in our community who may become ill, need our care, and our assistance. It is imperative for the wellness of our community to stay healthy at home by following Governor Pritzker’s 'Stay-at- Home Order'."