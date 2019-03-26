COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Office has released a list of their Top 10 Most Wanted suspects.
The suspects are:
- Reginald Burpo, 28 years old, manufacture/delivery of cannabis (considered armed and dangerous)
- Jordon Cameron, 53 years old, manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams
- Lester Edwards, Jr., 27 years old, aggravated criminal sexual abuse
- Jammie Damonta Laron Hatcher AKA Tyrone Green, 31 years old, domestic battery causing bodily harm (considered armed and dangerous)
- David Iwaniw, 39 years old, criminal sexual assault, child pornography
- Christpher Peoples, 38 years old, felony domestic battery (considered armed and dangerous)
- Jaison Peoples, 39 years old, armed robbery (considered armed and dangerous)
- Timothy Perry, 29 years old, failure to register as a sex offender
- Michael Vance, 22 years old, residential burglary (considered armed and dangerous)
- Monique Williams, 20 years old, failure to appear - burglary (considered armed and dangerous)
If you have information on any of the suspects pictured below, call Crime Stoppers.