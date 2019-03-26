coles county sheriffs office
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Office has released a list of their Top 10 Most Wanted suspects.

The suspects are:

  • Reginald Burpo, 28 years old, manufacture/delivery of cannabis (considered armed and dangerous)
  • Jordon Cameron, 53 years old, manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams
  • Lester Edwards, Jr., 27 years old, aggravated criminal sexual abuse
  • Jammie Damonta Laron Hatcher AKA Tyrone Green, 31 years old, domestic battery causing bodily harm                              (considered armed and dangerous)
  • David Iwaniw, 39 years old, criminal sexual assault, child pornography
  • Christpher Peoples, 38 years old, felony domestic battery   (considered armed and dangerous)
  • Jaison Peoples, 39 years old, armed robbery                     (considered armed and dangerous)
  • Timothy Perry, 29 years old, failure to register as a sex offender
  • Michael Vance, 22 years old, residential burglary               (considered armed and dangerous)
  • Monique Williams, 20 years old, failure to appear - burglary (considered armed and dangerous)

If you have information on any of the suspects pictured below, call Crime Stoppers.