ATLANTA (WAND) - Colin Kaepernick will hold a workout open to all NFL teams Saturday. The workout was set up by the NFL and will include on-field work and Kaepernick will be available for interviews after.
The league originally wanted it to be a private workout at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter the workout will be held at 4 p.m. ET at another Atlanta location and will be open to the media.
A person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press the league's decision to invite all 32 teams to watch Kaepernick "came out of the blue with no prior communication." The person said Kaepernick's team was given a 2-hour window to accept the invitation and was denied a request to schedule the tryout on a Tuesday or another Saturday.
Some are confused by not only the timing of the NFL's decision, but also the fact that it will be held on Saturday when coaches and GM's are preparing for Sunday games.
The former Pro Bowl quarterback hasn't played a down since 2016 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick started a wave of protests about social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, settled a collusion grievance with the NFL back in February.