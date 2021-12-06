DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An annual toy drive is underway in Danville.
Toys n the Hood is collecting new and gently used toys for kids in low-income neighborhoods.
The drive started 6 years ago by Glen Rowell, a Danville native known for mentoring young people in Danville. He grew up in Fair Oaks, a low-income housing complex. On Christmas Day, which is also his birthday, he'd set up a table and give away toys to the children.
"He understands how you can wake up and you might not have what you want," said older brother Damen.
Tierra Brown, who grew up with Rowell, described him as the forefront of this movement. She said after Rowell moved away she wanted to keep the tradition and Glen's mission going.
"I love helping the youth and helping the community."
Rowell now coaches for a college in Kentucky. His brother told WAND News it's inspiring to see his younger brother's mission continue.
"It's a blessing to be a blessing to others."
Organizers said they saw a bigger need this year, so they decided to open distribution to the Champaign community.
"There are people out there struggling and they need love, they need care and we are here to do that," said Brown.
The organization is looking for items for kids K-12.
Toys n the Hood will collect toys until December 18. New and gently used toys can be dropped off at Finally Raw Studios at 806.5 East Main Street from 5 pm to 8pm. They can also be dropped off at 300 S. Broadway, Unit 112 in Champaign. Monetary donations can be sent to CashApp to $RDXEVENTS
Organizers are also looking for small business sponsors. Businesses who chose to sponsor will get their logo added to a banner that will be displayed. All proceeds go to purchasing toys.
