DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Community College is already kicking off the summer with a twist in education.
This year, one of the programs offered to children all across Vermilion County is College for Kids. It's a summer week-long program that offers science, art and other classes to educate children in a fun manner.
The program is offered to children between grades 3 through 8.
Danville District 118 is sending a group of kids free of charge to attend some of the many programs being offered by Danville Community College. Buses are being provided to drop off and pick-up students for the programs.
For information on how to enroll in some of their additional programs, visit this link.