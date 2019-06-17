DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Area Community College is holding classes for their College for Kids program.
The program started in 1980 as a way to give kids educational opportunities during the summer months and help them learn about life on a college campus.
College for Kids lets kids explore specialized fields and exposes them to the college atmosphere.
All classes are held Monday through Friday.
Classes are for kids entering 3rd-8th grades.
The cost is $55 per class or $165 for the week.
A hot lunch is provided every day.
Classes are being held Monday through Friday, June 17-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.