DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Late in 2020, the adversity of the pandemic had made it's way to Gretchen Warner.
"So, I lost my job so, what can I do to make some money?" Gretchen Warner, a 21-year-old college student at Richland Community College said.
Like several others -- Gretchen was jobless because of the pandemic. she started to think what could be next.
"Who does not love something sweet? Who doesn't want a cookie or a cupcake or a piece of pie?" Warner said.
Gretchen has always loved to bake and with lots of encouragement, she decided to begin Gretchen's Goodies.
"My boyfriend and his brother said go ahead and it was like two or three o'clock in the morning and I was like okay fine I'll do it," Warner said, now owner of Gretchen's Goodies Bakery.
Gretchen hasn't looked back since -- her business is helping pay for her college tuition.
"Sometimes people are like -- oh, I've never heard of this place -- I wonder if it's any good," Warner said. "So then they give you a shot and they go oh this is pretty good, I'm just going to have to keep coming back. To have repeating customers that's always nice because then you build a connection with and know each other."
Someday, Gretchen hopes to move her bakery from her apartment kitchen to a building that she can her own. But for now, she's going to keep on baking.
"I also love when I give it to somebody -- and they're like oh my gosh that was fantastic can i have some more? And I'm like of course you can! Just being there for other people and them enjoying something that I'm passionate about, so I think that also helps me keep going with the business as well."
To learn more about the bakery, visit Gretchen's Goodies Facebook page.
