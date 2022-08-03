CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Monkeypox cases continue to rise as colleges brace for students to return to campus. University of Illinois is working to prevent a potential spread by educating students ahead of the school year.
"If they think they have been exposed to somebody with Monkeypox, we definitely want them to come to McKinley [health building]. We have providers who are well trained in diagnosing. So they will have an assessment done here, a clinical assessment," said Awais Vaid, Director of UI McKinley Health Center. After that, they will be treated accordingly. Right now they are working to get vaccines on site so they do not have to use those from the county. which are in high demand.
"We have gotten about 66 vaccinations. And we have about eight to 10 scheduled each day this week and then starting to fill up next week schedule as well," said Champaign County Health Administrator Julie Pryde.
Students received a school wide email explaining Monkeypox and its procedures. Vaid says it specifically addresses the stigma of how it's contracted and who by.
"We also know that it is not a sexually transmitted infection, just because there have been a lot of cases that have spread to the sexual contact route, does not mean it is a sexually transmitted infection. The second thing, just because a lot of cases, current cases in this outbreak, are among men who have sex with men does not mean it is exclusively a disease of men who have sex with men," Vaid said.
When asked about limiting any social events on campus; they say for the time being no but they will be monitoring and educating.
