DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur played host Thursday night to a combat veteran who was part of a famous firefight that was recounted in the famous movie "Black Hawk Down."
In 1993, Keni Thomas and his fellow Army Rangers were involved in an 18-hour firefight while deployed in Somalia, known as the Battle of Mogadishu. He has used the harrowing experience to become a motivational speaker.
Thomas said he found great purpose in motivating others. He also loves to tell the stories of his team, which helped to protect each other.
"Those of us who make it out of something where others did not, you will spend the rest of your life thanking the people who were on your left and your right that day,' Thomas said. "Seriously, because by the grace of God, they're the only reason I'm still around. So this is a get-to and it's also somewhat of a responsibility, because if I don't tell their story, who's gonna?"
For more on Thomas' story, click here.
