(WAND) – Comcast’s service map listed outages happening in Champaign-Urbana and Decatur Wednesday night.
In the Champaign-Urbana area, a map showed at least 2,500 customers are affected by a Wednesday evening outage.
In the Decatur area, Comcast said an outage is affecting between 51 and 500 customers. Service is expected to be restored in both Decatur and Champaign-Urbana at about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Comcast outage map.
The outage type is listed as unplanned in both places. The News-Gazette reports the Champaign-Urbana outage is affecting customers in all Champaign-Urbana ZIP codes, with all internet, cable TV and phone services having problems for residential and business customers. People affected by the outage receiving the following message on their accounts:
"An XFINITY Services outage has been reported in your area. We're working hard to get your service up and running. The issue will be resolved on 09/04/2019 09:37 PM (Central). Thank you for your patience."