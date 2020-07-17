CHICAGO (WAND) - ComEd will pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a bribery scheme. Investigators said the utility company admitted to arranging jobs and payments for associates of an elected official for almost a decade.
That officials is referred to only as “Public Official A."
The court filing identifies the elected official as "Speaker of the Illinois House and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives."
That description seems to only fit Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said in a statement that ComEd "arranged jobs, vendor subcontracts, and monetary payments associated with those jobs and subcontracts, for various associates of a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois, to influence and reward the official’s efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business."
ComEd is the largest utility company in Illinois.
The court filing said ComEd understood that "as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Public Official A was able to exercise control over what measures were called for a vote in the House of Representatives and had substantial influence and control over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation, including legislation that affected ComEd."
ComEd goes on to admit it engaged in efforts to reward and influence Public Official A from 2011 through 2019.
The company said it arranged jobs and vendor subcontracts for political allies of Public Official A. Workers performed "little to no work" they were purportedly hired to perform, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
ComEd also said it appointed someone to their Board of Directors at the request of Public Official A, retained a specific law firm at the request of Public Official A, and accepted into the company’s internship program a certain number of students who lived in the Chicago ward where Public Official A was associated.
Prosecutors said that, in exchange, the General Assembly "considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd’s operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers."
A bribery charge was filed against ComEd Friday. However, a deferred prosecution agreement was also filed, in which the U.S. Attorney's office will delay prosecution on the charge for three years then seek to dismiss it if ComEd abides by certain conditions.
Conditions include continued cooperation with "ongoing investigation of individuals or other entities related to the conduct described in the bribery charge," as well as the payment of the $200 million fine.
The Illinois Republican Party released a statement Friday, saying:
“The people of Illinois now live in a state where both the Speaker of the House and the Governor are under criminal investigation. Even for a state with a history of corruption, this is unprecedented. Crimes of bribery and tax fraud cannot be tolerated from our elected officials. As we learn more about the bribery investigation into Speaker Madigan and the property tax fraud investigation into Governor Pritzker, our hearts go out to the people of Illinois who are once again left yearning for elected leaders who work for them, not for themselves. The Democratic culture of corruption in Illinois must come to an end.”
Lausch is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago, alongside representatives from the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division.
