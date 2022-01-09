Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room Saturday, authorities said. He was 65.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death, first reported by TMZ, in a tweet that said, "Bob Saget found unresponsive in hotel room today."
Deputies had responded to a room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes based on a report of someone unresponsive there, the office said.
Saget was "pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's office said.
"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," it said.
Saget is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House.
