DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Nick Di Paolo is coming to perform in Decatur.
He is host of the Nick Di Paolo show and a feature performer on The Comedy Central Roasts, The Tonight Show & Louis CK's "Louie."
He will perform at the Decatur Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Friday March 29.
He hosted his own show on New York's 92.3 Free FM, co-hosted "The Nick & Artie Show" and presently hosts "The Nick Di Paolo Show".
He has performed on The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman,
Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Conan O' Brien. He was twice nominated for an Emmy for his writing on HBO's The Chris Rock Show.
He has also had three half hour standup specials on Comedy Central, a Showtime Special "Raw Nerve", a self released special "Another Senseless Killing" and most recently "Inflammatory". He was one of the stars
on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and a stand out on many Comedy Central Roasts.
He has had acting roles on FX's Louie, Inside Amy Schumer, The Sopranos, Cop Show and CK's critically acclaimed Horace and Pete as well as many other sitcoms.
Tickets for Nick Di Paolo's show are $35 for VIP seating and $25 for all other
seating. They can be purchased by clicking HERE or by calling 877-840-
0457.