(WAND) - Comedian Norm Macdonald has died after a battle with cancer lasting nearly a decade.
His manager, Marc Gurvitz, confirmed his death to NBC News. Macdonald was 61 years old.
He was a former cast member on "Saturday Night Live" and had a cult following from his deadpan delivery and dry wit. He joined the SNL cast in 1993 and was part of the NBC series for five seasons.
After leaving SNL in 1998, he starred in the comedy movie "Dirty Work" and anchored a short-lived ABC sitcom called "The Norm Show" - later known as "Norm" - which was on air from 1999 to 2001.
Recently, Macdonald took part in stand-up comedy and made appearances on late-night talk shows.
