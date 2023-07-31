(WAND) - Central Illinois enjoys a comfortable start to the week before it turns hot again.
While still above average for this time of the year with highs today and tomorrow reaching the upper-80s, it won't be as hot as last week. It'll also be less humid.
Overnight lows tonight will drop back into the low-to-mid-60s.
A few showers and storms will graze the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of the storms could drop heavy rain.
It'll turn hot again later this week with highs in the upper-80s with more humidity. While uncomfortable, it won't be as bad as last week.
More showers and storms are in the forecast Friday night into the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
