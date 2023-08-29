(WAND) - Comfortable weather continues across Central Illinois until we get to the weekend.
While it's nice this morning, it'll warm into the mid-80s this afternoon and become a little more humid.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops through the area.
It'll be rather nice Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s to near 80° and overnight lows mostly in the 50s. A few 40s are possible Wednesday night.
This Labor Day weekend turns hotter and more humid.
Highs will return to the low-90s through Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
