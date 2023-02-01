SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - National Freedom Day, observed on February 1st, is the day one kick off of Black History Month.
"It represents the day when American citizens were free. What I mean by all, it was a day that included formerly enslaved African Americans," said Vincent June Chappelle, museum coordinator at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.
On February 1st, 1865, Abraham Lincoln signed what would later become the 13th amendment.
Major Richard Robert Wright Sr. was born into slavery in 1855. After the Emancipation Proclamation finally came, Wright wanted to dedicate a day for freedom for all.
"He wanted to have a day that commemorated the freedom of all citizens in the U.S. A day that was inclusive of African Americans," said Chappelle.
Wright created the National Freedom Day Association in 1941 before it became an official observance day. He later died in 1947. One year after his death, Wright's wish came true.
"After he passed away, Congress along with Harry Truman passed a bill to make this a nationally recognized holiday," said Chappelle.
On June 30th, 1948, National Freedom Day became official. This evolved into Black History Day, and now known as Black History Month.
"This is a time of year to truly teach your children about history," said Chappelle.
If you're interested in learning more about local and national Black history, visit the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.
